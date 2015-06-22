Aubrey PeeplesAmerican actress and singer. Born 27 November 1993
Aubrey Peeples
1993-11-27
Aubrey Peeples Biography (Wikipedia)
Aubrey Shea Peeples (born November 27, 1993) is an American actress and singer. She is known for her role as Layla Grant in the ABC drama series Nashville and Claudia Shepard in Sharknado. Peeples also played the leading role in the musical fantasy film, Jem and the Holograms (2015).
If You're Heart Can Handle It
