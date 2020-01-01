AbdelKarim AlKabliBorn 1933
AbdelKarim AlKabli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/acfc9260-281d-4a20-882a-f4178deee8f6
AbdelKarim AlKabli Biography (Wikipedia)
Abdel Karim al Kabli (Arabic: عبد الكريم الكابلي), sometimes spelled el Kably or al Kably, is a Sudanese singer, poet, composer, songwriter and humanitarian known for his songs with themes of love, passion, nationalism, Sudanese culture and folklore.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
AbdelKarim AlKabli Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist