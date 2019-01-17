Barry BostwickBorn 24 February 1945
Barry Knapp Bostwick (born February 24, 1945) is an American stage and screen actor and singer. He is best known for portraying Brad Majors in the musical comedy horror The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and Mayor Randall Winston in the sitcom Spin City (1996–2002). Bostwick has also had considerable success in musical theatre, winning a Tony Award for his role in the musical The Robber Bridegroom.
Dammit Janet
Dammit Janet
Sweet Transvestite
Sweet Transvestite
