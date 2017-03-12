Thomas MoserBorn 27 May 1945
Thomas Moser
1945-05-27
Thomas Moser Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Moser (born 27 May 1945) is an American-Austrian opera singer (tenor).
Thomas Moser Tracks
Der Sommerwindes wilde jagd
Arnold Schoenberg
Herr Gott, weisst du, was du tatest
Arnold Schoenberg
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2
Joseph Haydn
Carmen - opera in 4 acts
Georges Bizet
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 - Ode to Joy
BERLIN PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA, Swedish Radio Choir, Ludwig van Beethoven, Claudio Abbado, Karita Mattila, Violeta Urmana, Thomas Moser, Thomas Quasthoff & Eric Ericsons Kammarkör
Requiem (excerpt)
Antonín Dvořák
Thomas Moser Links
