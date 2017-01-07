David Oliver70s R&B/soul singer. Born 8 January 1942. Died 6 June 1982
David Oliver
1942-01-08
David Oliver Biography (Wikipedia)
David Oliver (January 8, 1942 – June 6, 1982) was a soul singer best known for the quiet storm radio hit, "Ms" as well as his composition "Friends & Strangers", which was covered by Ronnie Laws in 1977. He also recorded the first version of the Cecil Womack song "Love TKO", releasing it as an album track on Here's To You in 1980.
David Oliver Tracks
Ms
David Oliver
Ms
I Will Be Your Man
David Oliver
I Will Be Your Man
My Donegal Doll
David Oliver
My Donegal Doll
Kings Of Our Time
David Oliver
Kings Of Our Time
Tom Crean
David Oliver
Tom Crean
For the Girl
David Oliver
For the Girl
King of the Leprechauns
David Oliver
King of the Leprechauns
