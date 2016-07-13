The Corrs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Corrs are an Irish band that combine pop rock with traditional Irish themes within their music. The group consists of the Corr siblings, Andrea (lead vocals, tin whistle, ukulele), Sharon (violin, vocals), Caroline (drums, percussion, piano, bodhrán, vocals), and Jim (guitar, piano, keyboards, vocals). They are from Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland.
The Corrs have released seven studio albums and numerous singles, which have reached Platinum in many countries, and have sold 40 million albums worldwide. Talk on Corners, their most successful album to date, reached multi-Platinum status in Australia, and in the UK it was the highest selling album of 1998. The band is one of only a handful of acts who have held the top two positions simultaneously in the UK album charts, with Talk on Corners at number one and Forgiven, Not Forgotten at number two. The latter was the third highest selling album in Australia in 1996. Their third studio album, In Blue, went to number one in seventeen countries.
- The Corrs enter Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02grsb7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02grsb7.jpg2015-01-12T11:58:00.000ZMark Witchell in Devon nominates The Corrs for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02grscb
The Corrs enter Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
- Sharon Corr's live Weekend Wogan Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zrsmn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zrsmn.jpg2014-05-25T13:16:00.000ZThe Corrs singer and fiddler sang two songs and chatted with Sir Terry about her new album, The Same Sun, and being a judge on The Voice Of Ireland.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zrvdr
Sharon Corr's live Weekend Wogan Session
The Corrs Tracks
Breathless
So Young
What Can I Do (Tin Tin Out Remix)
What Can I Do (Tin Tin Out Remix)
Summer Sunshine
Runaway (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park)
At Your Side
Dreams
What Can I Do
Long Night
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015
