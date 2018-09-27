Barrence WhitfieldBorn 13 June 1955
Barrence Whitfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Barrence Whitfield (born Barry White, June 13, 1955) is an American soul and R&B vocalist, best known as the frontman for Barrence Whitfield & the Savages.
White was born in Jacksonville, Florida. When he was a child, his family moved to East Orange, New Jersey, where he began singing in a gospel choir. While attending West Side High School he sang and played drums in rock, prog-rock, and funk bands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georgie Slop (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Georgie Slop (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Be Mine (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Be Mine (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Love Whip (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Love Whip (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Much Later For You (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Much Later For You (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Telegram (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Telegram (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Shoot Me Through The Heart (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
Shoot Me Through The Heart (Radio 1 Session, 14 Oct 1994)
I`M A GOOD MAN
I`M A GOOD MAN
AIN`T SHE WILD
AIN`T SHE WILD
I Don't Dig Your Noise
I Don't Dig Your Noise
Dust On My Needle
Dust On My Needle
Sugar
Sugar
Turn Your Damper Down
Turn Your Damper Down
My Baby Didn't Come Home
My Baby Didn't Come Home
Show Me Baby
Show Me Baby
Rockin` The Mule
Rockin` The Mule
Just Moved In
Just Moved In
Apology Line
Apology Line
Oscar Levant
Oscar Levant
Cleaning Windows
Cleaning Windows
Built Like A Rock
Built Like A Rock
