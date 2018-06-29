Johnny Boy
Johnny Boy were an indie pop band from Liverpool, England which consisted of two members; the London born Lolly Hayes (Lorraine Hayward) and the Liverpool resident Davo (Andrew Davitt, a keyboard tech for the Manic Street Preachers). Both of them, when asked about their roles in the duo, commonly specified them by giving the generic answer of "Vocals, loops and guitars".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
