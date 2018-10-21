Parle PatelBBC Asian Network DJ
Parle Patel Performances & Interviews
- DJ Bodalia talks Future Sounds!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0636187.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0636187.png2018-04-03T17:02:00.000ZDJ Bodalia drops by to talk 'Future Sounds', festivals, Ibiza and David Guetta.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0636111
DJ Bodalia talks Future Sounds!
Parle Patel Tracks
Ranjaniyu Reloaded
Pritee Varsani & Parle Patel
Ranjaniyu Reloaded
Ranjaniyu Reloaded
Performer
Last played on
Zat Zaiye
Parle Patel
Zat Zaiye
Zat Zaiye
Performer
Last played on
