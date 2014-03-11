Shock Headed PetersUK post-punk band. Formed 1982
Shock Headed Peters
1982
Shock Headed Peters Biography (Wikipedia)
Shock Headed Peters were a British post-punk band, formed in 1982. The band took their name from the 19th-century German's children book Der Struwwelpeter ("Shockheaded Peter") by Heinrich Hoffmann.
