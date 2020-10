Dominique Blanc (born 25 April 1956) is a French actress. She is known for her roles in the films May Fools (1990), Indochine (1992), La Reine Margot (1994), Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train (1998), and The Other One (2008). In a career spanned nearly four decades, Blanc has won four C├ęsar Awards from nine nominations.