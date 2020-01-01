Dominique BlancBorn 25 April 1956
Dominique Blanc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ace7fb0c-a169-463c-9bab-c53759fd1608
Dominique Blanc Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominique Blanc (born 25 April 1956) is a French actress. She is known for her roles in the films May Fools (1990), Indochine (1992), La Reine Margot (1994), Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train (1998), and The Other One (2008). In a career spanned nearly four decades, Blanc has won four César Awards from nine nominations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dominique Blanc Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist