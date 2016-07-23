Lisa MoorishBorn 1972
Lisa Moorish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ace78d96-f9c4-4857-a833-61a5d37c96e2
Lisa Moorish Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Moorish (born 16 January 1972) is an English singer-songwriter. She had a solo career beginning in 1989, and was the lead singer of the indie band Kill City in the early 2000s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Moorish Tracks
Sort by
Mr Friday Night
Lisa Moorish
Mr Friday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Friday Night
Last played on
Lisa Moorish Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist