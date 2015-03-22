Killer Be KilledAmerican metal supergroup. Formed 2011
Killer Be Killed
2011
Killer Be Killed Biography (Wikipedia)
Killer Be Killed is an American heavy metal supergroup founded by The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato and Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy and ex-Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera in early 2011. The lineup also features Mastodon bassist and co-vocalist Troy Sanders and Converge drummer Ben Koller. The band had slowly been working on material before announcing its name in October 2013, along with their signing to Nuclear Blast. The group's self-titled debut record was released on May 13, 2014. As of August 2017 they have sold more than 11,000 records.
