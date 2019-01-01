Sterling HollowayBorn 4 January 1905. Died 22 November 1992
Sterling Holloway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1905-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ace542c8-d312-4054-84a2-e3dba12a78b9
Sterling Holloway Biography (Wikipedia)
Sterling Price Holloway Jr. (January 4, 1905 – November 22, 1992) was an American character actor and voice actor who appeared in over 100 films and 40 television shows. He was also a voice actor for The Walt Disney Company, well known for his distinctive tenor voice, and served as the original voice of the title character in Walt Disney's Winnie the Pooh.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sterling Holloway Tracks
Sort by
Trust In Me
Sterling Holloway
Trust In Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trust In Me
Last played on
TRUST IN ME
Richard M. Sherman
TRUST IN ME
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TRUST IN ME
Music Arranger
Last played on
Trust In Me
Robert Sherman, Richard Sherman & Sterling Holloway
Trust In Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trust In Me
Composer
Last played on
This is the way the ladies ride
Sterling Holloway
This is the way the ladies ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This is the way the ladies ride
Last played on
Trust In Me (The Python's Song) from the Jungle Book
Sterling Holloway
Trust In Me (The Python's Song) from the Jungle Book
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sterling Holloway Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist