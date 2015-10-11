Ada Ruth HabershonBorn 1861. Died 1918
Ada Ruth Habershon
1861
Ada Ruth Habershon Biography (Wikipedia)
Ada Ruth Habershon (1861-1918) was an English Christian hymnist, best known for her 1907 gospel song "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?" for which the tune was composed by Charles H. Gabriel.
