Deep Listening Band
Formed 1988
Deep Listening Band
1988
Deep Listening Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Deep Listening Band (DLB) was founded in 1988 by Pauline Oliveros (accordion, "expanded instrument system", composition), Stuart Dempster (trombone, didjeridu, composition) and Panaiotis (vocals, electronics, composer). David Gamper (keyboards, electronics) replaced Panaiotis in 1990.
The band is named after Oliveros' term, concept, program and registered servicemark of the Deep Listening Institute, Ltd., Deep Listening, and specializes in performing and recording in resonant or reverberant spaces such as cathedrals and huge underground cisterns including the 2-million-US-gallon (7,600 m3) Fort Worden Cistern which has a 45-second reverberation time.
Deep Listening Band Tracks
Deep Hockets
Deep Listening Band
Deep Hockets
Deep Hockets
Last played on
Johina (2014)
Deep Listening Band
Johina (2014)
Johina (2014)
Last played on
Not Very Deep Hockets
Pauline Oliveros
Not Very Deep Hockets
Not Very Deep Hockets
Last played on
Dream Time
Pauline Oliveros
Dream Time
Dream Time
Last played on
Geocentric
Deep Listening Band
Geocentric
Geocentric
Last played on
From Now On
Deep Listening Band
From Now On
From Now On
Last played on
