Cuban LinkBorn 18 December 1974
Cuban Link
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/acdcdb0e-3b69-40e7-9b49-06883d989d43
Cuban Link Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Delgado (born December 18, 1974), better known by his stage name Cuban Link, is a Cuban American rapper and original member of Terror Squad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cuban Link Tracks
Sort by
Off The Books (feat. Big Punisher & Cuban Link)
The Beatnuts
Off The Books (feat. Big Punisher & Cuban Link)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wtwx9.jpglink
Off The Books (feat. Big Punisher & Cuban Link)
Last played on
Cuban Link Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist