Capathia Jenkins
Capathia Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Capathia Jenkins is an American actress and singer. She is best known for her work as a Broadway performer, with roles in shows such as Caroline, or Change, Newsies, and Martin Short's Fame Becomes Me.
