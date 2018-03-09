James Yuill
James Yuill
James Yuill Biography (Wikipedia)
James Yuill (born 1981) is an English folktronica musician from London, currently signed to the Moshi Moshi record label.
James Yuill Tracks
Sweet Love (Dennis Ferrer Redo)
Sweet Love (Dennis Ferrer Redo)
Back To The Sun (Ailgymysgiad Cotton Wolf)
She Said In Jest
She Said In Jest
Crying For Hollywood (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2010)
On Your Own (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2010)
Frozen (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2010)
Frozen (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2010)
Lost In California
Lost In California
This Sweet Love (Prins Thomas Sneaky Edit)
Crying for Hollywood
Square
Square
This is Sweet Love
This is Sweet Love
Crying For Hollywood ( Grown Men Remix)
Crying For Hollywood ( Grown Men Remix)
The Lonely Flyer
The Lonely Flyer
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Jingles Bells (Jingle Pints Mix)
Jingles Bells (Jingle Pints Mix)
The Sweet Love
The Sweet Love
First in Line
First in Line
First In Line (Pick & Mix Contender)
First In Line (Lissvik Remix)
First In Line (Lissvik Remix)
On Your Own
On Your Own
Give You Away
Give You Away
Sing Me A Song
Sing Me A Song
On Your Own (XI Remix)
On Your Own (XI Remix)
