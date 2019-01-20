Vijay Prakash is an Indian singer and music composer from Mysore, Karnataka. He has given his voice for Hindi films such as Blue, Yuvvraaj, Swades, Kaal, Lakshya, Matrubhoomi, Tere Naam, Cheeni Kum, Raavan and Force. He has also performed in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi movies. He is one of the judges for the Kannada reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee Kannada and has also performed shows with Zakir Hussain.He won the Karnataka Government's 'Best Playback Singer' award for the year 2016 for the song 'Nammooralli Chaligaladalli' from the film Beautiful Manasugalu.

He is also one of four artists credited for the song "Jai Ho", which won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Original Song. Specifically, he sang the portion with the words "Jai Ho" that takes an extended high pitch at numerous junctures of the song. The song also won a Grammy Award in the category "Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media. He has also won the very prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Artist - Kannada for the song 'Gatiya Ilidu' from the Kannada film 'Ulidavaru Kandante.