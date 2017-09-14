Buy Off the BarFormed 1985. Disbanded 1987
Buy Off the Bar
1985
Buy Off the Bar Tracks
Too Shy To Die/That Man (Radio 1 Session, 28 Oct 1986)
Commie Back Home (Radio 1 Session, 28 Oct 1986)
Papa's Music (Radio 1 Session, 28 Oct 1986)
Peanut Butter Boy (Radio 1 Session, 28 Oct 1986)
Papa's Music
Papa's Music
Peanut Butter Boy
Peanut Butter Boy
Too Shy to Die/That Man
Too Shy to Die/That Man
Commie Come Back
Commie Come Back
