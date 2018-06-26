Luke Abbott
Luke Abbott Biography
Luke Abbott is an English electronic music producer from Norwich, Norfolk, with releases on Output Recordings, Trash Aesthetics and James Holden's Border Community label.
In 2012, Abbott was in residence at Wysing Arts Centre where he produced a site specific composition which is now in the grounds of the art venue.
Luke Abbott Tracks
Lost In Space (feat. Luke Abbott)
Carl Lozito Jr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Modern Driveway
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Roll Back (Luke Abbott Remix)
George FitzGerald
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm45l.jpg
Brazil
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Dumb
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Ascending Spirals
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Luke Abbott
Xantako
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Highrise
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Untitled
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Free Migration
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd9l.jpg
Amphis (Reprise)
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Unfurling
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Grumble
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
The Balance Of Power
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
For (Luke Abbott Rework) (feat. Luke Abbott)
Nils Frahm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lhff9.jpg
Hand Drawn Maps
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Modern Driveway (Jon Hopkins Piano Version)
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Brazil (Slow Version)
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Object is A Navigator
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Meeting Hill
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Melody 120
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Holkham Drones
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
Whitebox Stereo
Luke Abbott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5j1q.jpg
