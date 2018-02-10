Root Boy Slim (July 9, 1944 – June 8, 1993) was the stage name assumed by American musician, Foster MacKenzie III. Born in Asheville, North Carolina, he was raised in Washington, D.C.'s Maryland suburbs. An exceptionally bright child, with parents able to afford a series of costly prep schools, MacKenzie attended Yale University. He returned to Maryland upon receiving his bachelor's degree and was diagnosed with schizophrenia following an LSD-induced psychotic episode. In the 1970s, he formed his own alternative rock band, including some young but talented musicians (such as tenor saxophonist Ron Holloway) and an ensemble titled Crying Out Loud. Mackenzie's group was ultimately billed as Root Boy Slim and the Sex Change Band. Although the band cultivated a dedicated fan base, it was largely confined to the Washington metropolitan area.

MacKenzie died in his sleep in his home in Orlando, Florida at the age of 48, and is buried in Fletcher, North Carolina. He was inducted into the Washington Area Music Association Hall of Fame in 2004.