Anne LaplantineFrench electronic musician. Born 21 October 1972
Anne Laplantine Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Laplantine (born 21 October 1972 in Lyon), also known as Michiko Kusaki or Angelika Koehlermann, is a French musician and video artist. She currently lives and works in Paris.
Anne Laplantine Tracks
Maybe
Maybe
Maybe
Every Morning
Every Morning
Every Morning
