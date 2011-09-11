The Joker & The Thief
The Joker & The Thief
The Joker & The Thief Biography (Wikipedia)
The Joker & The Thief are a band from London signed to Mess Around Productions. They are strongly associated with Strummerville, The Joe Strummer Foundation for New Music, and feature on Island/Communion's "Flowerpot Collaborations" album. The trio is composed of Dan Grabiner (vocals, percussion), Josh Elliott (saxophone, accordion, saw, ukulele) and Justin Gartry (guitar, kick-drum) and their sound has been compared to various genres including soul, blues, psychedelia, rock 'n' roll, folk and rhythm & blues. The Evening Standard has described the band as "the real stars of 2011" and Clash Magazine call them a "rip-roaring trio"
The Joker & The Thief Tracks
Be The Boy
The Joker & The Thief
Be The Boy
Be The Boy
Fox
The Joker & The Thief
Fox
Fox
Worm in The Soul
The Joker & The Thief
Worm in The Soul
Worm in The Soul
I Do Too
The Joker & The Thief
I Do Too
I Do Too
