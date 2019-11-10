Terry Kelly, CM (born 1955 in St. John's, Newfoundland) is a Canadian country/folk music artist, athlete and professional speaker. Kelly has released six studio albums and charted eleven singles on the RPM Canadian country singles chart. In addition to award nominations from the Juno Awards and the Canadian Country Music Association, Kelly has also won seven East Coast Music Awards. In 2003, Kelly was inducted into the Order of Canada, the highest civilian honour within the Canadian system of honours. He sang the Canadian National Anthem at the Opening Ceremonies for the 2010 Vancouver Paralympic Winter Games and also sang at the official installation ceremony of the 28th Governor General of Canada (David Lloyd Johnston) in 2010.