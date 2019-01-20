Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
How Great Thou Art
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
All Things Bright And Beautiful
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Dear Lord And Father Of Mankind
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Dear Lord And Father Of Mankind
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Be Thou My Vision
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Praise My Soul The King Of Heaven
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
The Lord's My Shepherd
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
He Who Would Valiant Be
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
I Vow To Thee My Country
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Love Divine All Love's Excelling
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
The Lord's My Shepherd
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer
Wallingford Parish Church Choir
