Hermann von ReichenauBorn 12 July 1013. Died 18 September 1054
1013-07-18
Hermann of Reichenau (July 18, 1013 – September 24, 1054), also called Hermannus Contractus or Hermannus Augiensis or Herman the Cripple, was an 11th-century scholar, composer, music theorist, mathematician, and astronomer. He composed the Marian prayer Alma Redemptoris Mater. He was beatified (cultus confirmed) in 1863.
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
