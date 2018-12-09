Monty SunshineBorn 9 April 1928. Died 30 November 2010
1928-04-09
Monty Sunshine (9 April 1928 – 30 November 2010) was an English jazz clarinetist, who is known for his clarinet solo on the track "Petite Fleur", a million seller for the Chris Barber Jazz Band in 1959. During his career, Sunshine worked with the Eager Beavers, the Crane River Jazz Band, Beryl Bryden, George Melly, Chris Barber, Johnny Parker, Diz Disley and Donegan's Dancing Sushine Band.
Magnolia's Wedding Day
Monty Sunshine
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Monty Sunshine
Petite Fleur (feat. Chris Barber & Monty Sunshine)
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
The Old Rugged Cross
Monty Sunshine
Petite Fleur (feat. Monty Sunshine)
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
The Sunshine of your Blues
Monty Sunshine
Ole Miss Rag
Monty Sunshine
Gonna Build A Mountain
Monty Sunshine
Saturday Night Function
Monty Sunshine
Butter And Egg Man
Monty Sunshine
Creole Love Call
Monty Sunshine
Jacqueline
Monty Sunshine
Monty's Blues
Monty Sunshine
Careless Love
Monty Sunshine
St Louis Blues
Chris Barber
Ice Cream
Chris Barber
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Ron Bowden, Monty Sunshine, Ottilie Patterson, Lonnie Donegan, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber, Jim Bray & Pat Halcox
Rockin in Rhythm
Dick Smith, Monty Sunshine, Graham Burbidge, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Eddie Smith & Pat Halcox
Saratoga Swing
Monty Sunshine
Lonesome
Dick Smith, Monty Sunshine, Graham Burbidge, Chris Barber, Chris Barber & Eddie Smith
Down Home Rag
Monty Sunshine
