Jack JudgeBorn 3 December 1878. Died 25 July 1938
Jack Judge
1878-12-03
Jack Judge Biography (Wikipedia)
John "Jack" Judge (3 December 1872 – 25 July 1938) was a British songwriter and music-hall entertainer best remembered for writing the song "It's a Long Way to Tipperary". Judge originally wrote and sang the song in 1912, but the far more widely known John McCormack acquired greater name recognition with the song.
It's a Long Way to Tipperary
