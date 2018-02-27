Nicolas RobertsonTenor
Nicolas Robertson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/accee12a-833b-4865-bac5-03d15f921433
Nicolas Robertson Tracks
Sort by
Father and Daughter for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Percy Grainger
Father and Daughter for soloists, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Father and Daughter for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej5fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-23T14:52:43
23
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edx8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-28T14:52:43
28
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg59rz
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-08T14:52:43
8
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed52mb
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-23T14:52:43
23
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9mp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-22T14:52:43
22
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist