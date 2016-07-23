Tender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/accda0bd-8107-4577-9146-2352654a51e1
Tender Tracks
Sort by
Burden
Tender
Burden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burden
Last played on
Afternoon
Tender
Afternoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afternoon
Last played on
Lost
Tender
Lost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost
Last played on
Afternoon
Tender
Afternoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afternoon
Last played on
Tender Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist