Floating Action is a band from Black Mountain, North Carolina. The touring version of Floating Action is Seth Kauffman (lead vocals, guitar), Michael Libramento (bass), (also Mark Capon (bass)), Josh Carpenter (drums), Evan Martin (keys), and Brian Landrum (guitar). The studio version of Floating Action is solely Seth Kauffman, who writes, records, and produces all Floating Action material himself. Kauffman's unique songwriting, musicianship, and production style are praised by such notable acts as; Dr.Dog, My Morning Jacket, Dan Auerbach, Band Of Horses and Ray Lamontagne.

Floating Action has released three LPs on Park the Van records, an indie label based out of New Orleans, Louisiana. The band is currently on Jim James' (My Morning Jacket) label Removador.