Pino DonaggioItalian composer. Born 24 October 1941
Pino Donaggio
1941-10-24
Pino Donaggio Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe "Pino" Donaggio (born 24 November 1941) is an Italian musician, singer, and film composer. A classically-trained violinist, Donaggio is known for his collaborations with director Brian De Palma, and for his work in both European and American genre cinema.
Pino Donaggio Tracks
Piranha (1978): Restricted Area
Don't Look Now (1973): suite
John's Theme (Love Scene)
Body Double
Io Che Non Vivo Senza Te
Carrie: Theme from Carrie
Carrie: Mother at the top of the stairs
Bucket of Blood
