Songhoy Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tyynw.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/acc25e07-3392-437a-b409-ed73b47f3d59
Songhoy Blues Biography (Wikipedia)
Songhoy Blues is a desert blues music group from Timbuktu, Mali. The band was formed in Bamako after they were forced to leave their homes during the civil conflict and the imposition of Sharia law. The band released their debut album, Music in Exile via Transgressive Records in February 2015, while Julian Casablancas' Cult Records partnered with Atlantic Records to release the album in North America in March 2015. The group is one of the principal subjects of the documentary film They Will Have To Kill Us First.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Songhoy Blues Performances & Interviews
- Songhoy Blueshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vm5k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vm5k.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Songhoy Blues' set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0596ws3
Songhoy Blues
- Songhoy Blueshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0zb6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0zb6.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Songhoy Blues's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y1c7g
Songhoy Blues
- Songhoy Blues: The Empowering Nature Of Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046s7tf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046s7tf.jpg2016-09-04T07:30:00.000ZMary Anne is joined by Aliou Touré of Malian four piece Songhoy Blues, for an epiphany on the empowering nature of music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046s7tv
Songhoy Blues: The Empowering Nature Of Music
- Mali's Songhoy Blues on resisting jihadists' musical banhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mfp03.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mfp03.jpg2016-03-12T12:15:00.000ZMali's Songhoy Blues on making music in exile after fleeing homehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mfqz3
Mali's Songhoy Blues on resisting jihadists' musical ban
Songhoy Blues Tracks
Sort by
Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Songhoy Blues
Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Last played on
Sahara (feat. Iggy Pop)
Songhoy Blues
Sahara (feat. Iggy Pop)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05llcrx.jpglink
Sahara (feat. Iggy Pop)
Last played on
Ai Tchere Bele - 6 Music Festival - RX 25/03/2017
Songhoy Blues
Ai Tchere Bele - 6 Music Festival - RX 25/03/2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Irganda (6 Music Session, 28 May 2015)
Songhoy Blues
Irganda (6 Music Session, 28 May 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Irganda (6 Music Session, 28 May 2015)
Last played on
Bamako
Songhoy Blues
Bamako
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0533g6n.jpglink
Bamako
Last played on
Soubour
Songhoy Blues
Soubour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p4v75.jpglink
Soubour
Last played on
Petit Metier (Cult version by Julian Casablancas)
Songhoy Blues
Petit Metier (Cult version by Julian Casablancas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Irganda
Songhoy Blues
Irganda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j767h.pnglink
Irganda
Last played on
Al Hassidi Terei
Songhoy Blues
Al Hassidi Terei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b10qj.jpglink
Al Hassidi Terei
Last played on
Sekou Oumarou
Songhoy Blues
Sekou Oumarou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m5w51.jpglink
Sekou Oumarou
Last played on
Soubour - 6 Music Festival Glasgow RX 25/03/17
Songhoy Blues
Soubour - 6 Music Festival Glasgow RX 25/03/17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Yersi Yabba - 6 Music Festival Glasgow RX 25/03/17
Songhoy Blues
Yersi Yabba - 6 Music Festival Glasgow RX 25/03/17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Soubour (6 Music Festival)
Songhoy Blues
Soubour (6 Music Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0zbq.jpglink
Soubour (6 Music Festival)
Last played on
Nick (6 Music Session, 28 May 2015)
Songhoy Blues
Nick (6 Music Session, 28 May 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Nick (6 Music Session, 28 May 2015)
Last played on
Soubour (Mixtape)
Songhoy Blues
Soubour (Mixtape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyynw.jpglink
Soubour (Mixtape)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Jan
2019
Songhoy Blues
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
28
Jan
2019
Songhoy Blues
Komedia Brighton, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/ax29hn
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T14:56:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056vly3.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
19:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e368gw/acts/ahw9hn
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-25T14:56:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04y0zbq.jpg
25
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
Back to artist