Ab-Soul
Ab-Soul Biography
Herbert Anthony Stevens IV (born February 23, 1987), better known by his stage name Ab-Soul, is an American hip hop recording artist from Carson, California. In 2007, he signed to indie record label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), where he eventually formed a hip hop supergroup Black Hippy, alongside his label-mates and fellow California-based rappers Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q. He is perhaps best known for his introspective lyrics and his four independent albums under TDE, Longterm Mentality, Control System, These Days..., and Do What Thou Wilt., which were all released to positive reviews and commercial success.
Bloody Waters
Bloody Waters (Black Panther OST) - Ab-Soul
The Book Of Sou
Really Doe (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul & Earl Sweatshirt) - Danny Brown
Book Of Soul
