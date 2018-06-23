Elaine Delmar (born 13 September 1939) is a British singer.

She was born as Elaine Hutchinson in Harpenden, Hertfordshire. Her father was the jazz trumpeter Leslie "Jiver" Hutchinson.

She was educated at Rhodes Avenue and Trinity Grammar schools in Wood Green. She studied piano between the ages of six and eleven, reaching Grade VII of the Associated Board examinations.

She made her first broadcast playing the piano on Children's Hour, aged 13, and she later sang with her father's band at American bases. In 1952/1953, she appeared in Finian's Rainbow in Liverpool. She sang with Coleridge Goode's group 'The Dominoes' for a month in Germany in the mid-1950s, before going solo. She performed in clubs and on overseas tours. She appeared in the Ken Russell film Mahler (1974).

During 2010 she featured in concert with Wynton Marsalis's Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.

During 2012 Delmar appeared on P & O Cruise liners where her performances featured songs by Cole Porter and others.