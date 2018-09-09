ShadowPartyFormed 1 January 2015
ShadowParty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2015-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/acba6ce1-0866-4291-9cc8-9b5404f4d166
ShadowParty Tracks
Sort by
Present Tense
ShadowParty
Present Tense
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Present Tense
Last played on
Celebrate
ShadowParty
Celebrate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065y4pg.jpglink
Celebrate
Last played on
Back to artist