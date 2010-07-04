Oliver HartBorn 9 November 1981. Died 17 October 2010
Oliver Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/acb9d0fc-a305-4c5d-b7a1-47211c254d79
Oliver Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Micheal David Larsen (November 9, 1981 – October 16, 2010), better known by his stage name Eyedea, was an American musician, rapper and poet. He was a freestyle battle champion and songwriter from Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Larsen had appeared as a solo artist under the pseudonym Oliver Hart, and as the MC half of the duo Eyedea & Abilities (along with longtime friend and collaborator DJ Abilities). He was first signed under Slug's independent hip-hop label Rhymesayers Entertainment before founding his own record label Crushkill Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Hart Tracks
Sort by
Medley of songs from Oliver
Oliver Hart
Medley of songs from Oliver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley of songs from Oliver
Last played on
Oliver Hart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist