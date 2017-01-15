Norton BuffaloBorn 28 September 1951. Died 30 October 2009
Norton Buffalo
1951-09-28
Phillip Jackson (September 28, 1951 – October 30, 2009), best known as Norton Buffalo, was an American singer-songwriter, country and blues harmonica player, record producer, bandleader and recording artist who was a versatile exponent of the harmonica, including chromatic and diatonic.
Norton Buffalo Tracks
Making New Love Out Of Old
Norton Buffalo
Making New Love Out Of Old
Making New Love Out Of Old
Eighteen Wheels
Norton Buffalo
Eighteen Wheels
Eighteen Wheels
