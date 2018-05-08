Katie MossViolinist, singer and composer. Born 1881. Died 1947
Katie Moss
1881
Katie Moss Biography (Wikipedia)
Katie Moss (1881 – 3 May 1947) was a British singer and composer whose best known work is the popular 1911 song "The Floral Dance".
Katie Moss Tracks
The Floral Dance
Katie Moss
The Floral Dance
The Floral Dance
