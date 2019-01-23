Paul Brady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjpq.jpg
1947-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/acaf8e9d-3b29-4bcc-9f8a-761e6d2deca7
Paul Brady Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Joseph Brady (born 19 May 1947) is an Irish singer-songwriter and musician from Belfast, Northern Ireland. His work straddles folk and pop. He was interested in a wide variety of music from an early age. He initially collaborated with several major bands, prior to launching a successful solo career.
Initially popular for playing Irish traditional music in a duo with Andy Irvine and later with Tommy Peoples and Matt Molloy, he later turned to a more rock-inspired electric style with poignant political lyrics. Some of his most popular songs are: "Crazy Dreams", "Nothing but the Same Old Story", "The Island", "Night Hunting", "Steel Claw" and "Paradise Is Here".
Paul Brady Performances & Interviews
Phil plays with Paul Brady
Paul Brady plays Heather on the Moor accompanied by Phil.
Phil plays with Paul Brady
Paul Brady
Paul Brady performs Heather on the Moor
Paul Brady
Paul Brady Tracks
Nobody Knows
Paul Brady
Nobody Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Nobody Knows
Last played on
The Lakes of Pontchartrain
Paul Brady
The Lakes of Pontchartrain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
The Lakes of Pontchartrain
Last played on
Crazy Dreams
Paul Brady
Crazy Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Crazy Dreams
Last played on
The World Is What You Make It
Paul Brady
The World Is What You Make It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
The World Is What You Make It
Last played on
Dreams Will Come
Ciarán Tourish
Dreams Will Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Dreams Will Come
Last played on
Rocks Of Bawn
Paul Brady
Rocks Of Bawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Rocks Of Bawn
Last played on
The Streets Of Derry
Andy Irvine
The Streets Of Derry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
The Streets Of Derry
Last played on
The Homes of Donegal
Paul Brady
The Homes of Donegal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
The Homes of Donegal
Last played on
Autumn Gold
Andy Irvine
Autumn Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Autumn Gold
Last played on
Once In A Lifetime
Paul Brady
Once In A Lifetime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Once In A Lifetime
Last played on
Mary and the Soldier
Andy Irvine
Mary and the Soldier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Mary and the Soldier
Last played on
The Island
Paul Brady
The Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
The Island
Last played on
Arthur McBride
Paul Brady
Arthur McBride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Arthur McBride
Last played on
Trouble 'round the Bend
Paul Brady
Trouble 'round the Bend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Trouble 'round the Bend
Last played on
Wheels Of The World / Toss The Feathers
Tommy Peoples
Tommy Peoples
Wheels Of The World / Toss The Feathers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Wheels Of The World / Toss The Feathers
Last played on
Don't Keep Pretending
Paul Brady
Don't Keep Pretending
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Don't Keep Pretending
Last played on
Lord Thomas and Fair Ellender
Paul Brady
Lord Thomas and Fair Ellender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Try Me One More Time
Paul Brady
Try Me One More Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Try Me One More Time
Oceans of Time
Paul Brady
Oceans of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Oceans of Time
I Believe in Magic
Paul Brady
I Believe in Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
I Believe in Magic
Last played on
Oceans in A Lifetime
Paul Brady
Oceans in A Lifetime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Oceans in A Lifetime
Last played on
Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore
Paul Brady
Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore
Last played on
Freeborn Man
Paul Brady
Freeborn Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Freeborn Man
Last played on
Hard Station
Paul Brady
Hard Station
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Hard Station
Last played on
Lord Thomas and Fair Ellender (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
Paul Brady
Lord Thomas and Fair Ellender (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Dancer in the Fire
Paul Brady
Dancer in the Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Dancer in the Fire
Last played on
The Long Goodbye
Paul Brady
The Long Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
The Long Goodbye
Last played on
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em6v9r
Belfast Waterfront
2018-04-04T14:13:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05xfbsm.jpg
4
Apr
2018
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
19:15
Belfast Waterfront
City of Culture 2013: Sons and Daughters
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4rxn3
Derry-Londonderry
2013-01-20T14:13:46
20
Jan
2013
City of Culture 2013: Sons and Daughters
Derry-Londonderry
Glastonbury: 1984
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq9fhn
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1984-06-23T14:13:46
23
Jun
1984
Glastonbury: 1984
Worthy Farm, Pilton
