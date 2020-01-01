Guillermo Uribe HolguínComposer. Born 17 March 1880. Died 26 June 1971
Guillermo Uribe Holguín
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1880-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/acae063d-1c4a-4954-b097-de6ad45e9b43
Guillermo Uribe Holguín Biography (Wikipedia)
Guillermo Uribe Holguín (sometimes spelled Uribe-Holguín) (17 March 1880 – 26 June 1971) was a Colombian composer and violinist and one of the most important Colombian cultural figures of his generation. He composed prolifically in many genres and founded the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia (previously the orchestra of the National Conservatory).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guillermo Uribe Holguín Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist