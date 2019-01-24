The LookUK new wave band. Formed 1979
The Look
1979
The Look Biography (Wikipedia)
The Look are an English pop band, who had a number six hit single in the UK Singles Chart with "I Am the Beat" in 1981.
I Am The Beat
