Jimmy Barnes
Australian rock singer-songwriter, frontman of Cold Chisel. Born 28 April 1956
Jimmy Barnes
1956-04-28
Jimmy Barnes Biography
James Dixon Barnes AO (né Swan; born 28 April 1956) is a Scottish-Australian rock singer and songwriter. His career both as a solo performer and as the lead vocalist with the rock band Cold Chisel has made him one of the most popular and best-selling Australian music artists of all time. The combination of 14 Australian Top 40 albums for Cold Chisel and 13 charting solo albums, including nine No. 1s, gives Barnes the highest number of hit albums of any Australian artist.
Jimmy Barnes Tracks
Ride the Night Away
Jimmy Barnes
Ride the Night Away
Ride the Night Away
Good Times
Jimmy Barnes
Good Times
Good Times
Resurrection Shuffle
Jimmy Barnes
Resurrection Shuffle
Resurrection Shuffle
Working Class Man
Jimmy Barnes
Working Class Man
Working Class Man
Good Times
INXS And Jimmy Barnes
Good Times
Good Times
Little Darling
Jimmy Barnes
Little Darling
Little Darling
American Heartbeat
Jimmy Barnes
American Heartbeat
American Heartbeat
Stone Cold
Jimmy Barnes
Stone Cold
Stone Cold
Good Times
Jimmy Barnes
Good Times
Good Times
Upcoming Events
12
Jul
2019
Jimmy Barnes, ZZ Top
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
