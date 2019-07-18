Phillip BushBorn 4 January 1961
Phillip Bush
Phillip Bush Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip Bush (born January 4, 1961 in Ridgewood, New Jersey) is an American classical pianist, with a career focusing primarily on chamber music and contemporary classical music.
