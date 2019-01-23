Dani FilthBorn 25 July 1973
Dani Filth
1973-07-25
Dani Filth Biography (Wikipedia)
Dani Filth (born Daniel Lloyd Davey; 25 July 1973, Hertford) is the lyricist, vocalist and founding member of the metal band Cradle of Filth.
Dani Filth Tracks
Wonderful Life (feat. Dani Filth)
Bring Me The Horizon
