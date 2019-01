Francis Edward "Frank" Turner (born 28 December 1981) is an English punk and folk singer-songwriter from Meonstoke, Hampshire. He began his career as the vocalist of post-hardcore band Million Dead, then embarked upon a primarily acoustic-based solo career following the band's split in 2005. In the studio and during live performances, Turner is accompanied by his backing band, The Sleeping Souls, which consists of Ben Lloyd (guitar, mandolin), Tarrant Anderson (bass), Matt Nasir (piano, mandolin) and Nigel Powell (drums).

To date, Turner has released seven solo albums, three rarities compilation albums, one split album and five EPs. Turner's seventh studio album, Be More Kind, was released on 4 May 2018.