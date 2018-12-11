Ana EggeBorn 20 September 1976
Ana Egge
1976-09-20
Ana Egge Biography (Wikipedia)
Ana G. Egge (born September 20, 1976, in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada) is an American folk singer-songwriter. She sings, plays guitar, mandolin, bottleneck slide guitar and piano during her live performances.
Egge grew up the daughter of a teacher and a wheat farmer in Ambrose, North Dakota, and later moved to Silver City, New Mexico. She spent some of her childhood traveling back and forth from North Dakota to a hot springs commune in New Mexico.
When Egge was 15 years old, she began a one-year apprenticeship with luthier Don Musser, in order to build her own guitar which she still plays exclusively.
She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Ana Egge Tracks
Girls, Girls, Girls
Ana Egge
Girls, Girls, Girls
Girls, Girls, Girls
Last Ride
Ana Egge
Last Ride
Last Ride
Im Goin Bossa Nova
Ana Egge
Im Goin Bossa Nova
Im Goin Bossa Nova
Dancing Around The Room With Me
Ana Egge
Dancing Around The Room With Me
Dancing Around The Room With Me
You Among The Flowers
Ana Egge
You Among The Flowers
You Among The Flowers
White Tiger
Ana Egge
White Tiger
White Tiger
Be With You
Ana Egge
Be With You
Be With You
Western Movie
Ana Egge
Western Movie
Western Movie
Dance Around The Room With Me
Ana Egge
Dance Around The Room With Me
Dance Around The Room With Me
Hands and Knees
Ana Egge
Hands and Knees
Hands and Knees
Chestnut Tree
Ana Egge
Chestnut Tree
Chestnut Tree
Hole in your Halo
Ana Egge
Hole in your Halo
Hole in your Halo
Shadow Fall
Ana Egge
Shadow Fall
Shadow Fall
Quitting Early
Ana Egge
Quitting Early
Quitting Early
