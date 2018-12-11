Ana G. Egge (born September 20, 1976, in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada) is an American folk singer-songwriter. She sings, plays guitar, mandolin, bottleneck slide guitar and piano during her live performances.

Egge grew up the daughter of a teacher and a wheat farmer in Ambrose, North Dakota, and later moved to Silver City, New Mexico. She spent some of her childhood traveling back and forth from North Dakota to a hot springs commune in New Mexico.

When Egge was 15 years old, she began a one-year apprenticeship with luthier Don Musser, in order to build her own guitar which she still plays exclusively.

She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.