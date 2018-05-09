Guy Furious
Guy Furious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04kmg2d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aca48e28-7f1e-40f4-98e1-b488c2d13a78
Guy Furious Tracks
Sort by
Closer (feat. Lloyd)
Guy Furious
Closer (feat. Lloyd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmg2d.jpglink
Closer (feat. Lloyd)
Featured Artist
Last played on
15 Minutes (feat. Sitruc Chesterfield)
Guy Furious
15 Minutes (feat. Sitruc Chesterfield)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmg2d.jpglink
15 Minutes (feat. Sitruc Chesterfield)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cruel (Guy Furious Remix) (feat. ZAYN)
Snakehips
Cruel (Guy Furious Remix) (feat. ZAYN)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0624bjh.jpglink
Cruel (Guy Furious Remix) (feat. ZAYN)
Last played on
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Guy Furious
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046mxk2.jpglink
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Last played on
Bruises
Lewis Capaldi
Bruises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrkv9.jpglink
Bruises
Last played on
Changed
Guy Furious
Changed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmg2d.jpglink
Changed
Performer
Last played on
Like I Do (ANSC) (with ID)
Guy Furious
Like I Do (ANSC) (with ID)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmg2d.jpglink
Like I Do (ANSC) (with ID)
Last played on
Understood (feat. 630)
Guy Furious
Understood (feat. 630)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmg2d.jpglink
Understood (feat. 630)
Last played on
Where I Belong
Guy Furious
Where I Belong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045ylxw.jpglink
Where I Belong
Last played on
Kiss Myself (R Mix prod. Guy Furious)
G.R.L.
Kiss Myself (R Mix prod. Guy Furious)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmg2d.jpglink
Kiss Myself (R Mix prod. Guy Furious)
Last played on
Back to artist